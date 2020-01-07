Man killed in officer-involved shooting at NC zoo following chase from Rowan Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the North Carolina Zoo following a police pursuit that started in Rowan County Tuesday morning, officials confirm.
Officials say the pursuit began in Rowan County and ended in an officer-involved shooting on Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Troy Chase Caster, was wanted in connection to an assault of a cab driver that occurred on Monday.
In that case, The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said, Caster was picked up by the female cab driver but refused to pay. Instead, deputies say, he pulled out a pink handgun and tried to fire at the driver’s face. When the gun didn’t go off, the two began to struggle and one shot was fired but the driver was not hit. When Caster got out and began walking to the driver’s door while pointing the gun at her, the cab was able to speed away.
Investigators say Caster stole the pink gun on January 4 after he was denied a pistol purchase permit by the Sheriff’s Office on December 11.
On Tuesday, deputies in Rowan County spotted Caster in a vehicle with no tags and a pursuit ensued into Davidson County then finally Randolph County where the suspect headed toward the Africa entrance at the NC Zoo.
Deputies say Caster fired shots during the pursuit, which lasted over an hour and reached speeds of over 100 mph.
As Caster approached the Africa entrance at the zoo, deputies “forcibly ended the chase on a gravel road behind the North Carolina Zoo where shots were fired," the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to Rowan County officials, Caster was shot and killed by Randolph County deputies. He died at the scene.
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen near the zoo’s Africa entrance.
The zoo tweeted that they would still be open on Tuesday and that the incident happened “in a remote parking lot which is currently closed for the season.”
The North Carolina SBI is handling the investigation.
No further information has been released.
