Man found dead off Two Notch Road identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found on Monday afternoon.
Deputies said a family member found the body of Tony Artess Edmonds Sr., 49, on Barbara Drive. His body was in a wooded area about a block from his home, officials said.
He was found three days after family reported him missing.
The coroner has not been able to determine Edmonds’ cause of death, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
Coroner Gary Watts and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate.
