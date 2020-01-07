Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ARSON DEATH
Mother accused of insurance arson; fire killed son, 12
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A jury has been chosen to hear charges against a South Carolina woman accused of having a vacant trailer home burned to collect insurance, not knowing her son was sheltering there from a storm. The 12-year-old boy died. The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that Marissa Cohen is charged with arson, conspiracy and unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators say her son's body was found in the trailer after a fire was reported there in 2014. A man is serving 30 years for the arson. He said Cohen offered him $5,000 to torch the trailer.
STOLEN DOG
South Carolina man finds his stolen dog dead along a highway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man whose dog was stolen along with his truck has found the body of his beloved pet alongside a highway. Charleston police tell WCSC-TV that Ben Brengle found the body of his 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix named Bella early Sunday. Her body was just blocks from the North Charleston store where she and Brengle's truck were stolen days before Christmas. He had offered a $10,000 reward for her safe return. The Post & Courier reports Brengle now plans to hold a service for Bella at Sullivan’s Island.
ABUSED DOGS
39 malnourished dogs confiscated in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are conducting an animal cruelty investigation after seizing dozens of malnourished dogs. The Greenville News reports that the Greenville County Animal Control agency seized 39 dogs Monday that were 'significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for.' The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says officers also found two dead dogs at the property. Animal control officers were looking into reports of a number of dogs being kept in cages for breeding.
CITADEL-BUILDING PLANS
Citadel works on 15-year plan for landscape, buildings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Citadel has announced plans to evaluate its existing buildings and infrastructure to create a long-term master plan. The Post and Courier reports that the Charleston-based public military college wants to create a vision of what its buildings and landscapes will look like in 15 years. The Citadel's vice president of facilities and engineering says a comprehensive master plan will help bring efficiency to construction projects and campus renovations. The college has already conducted focus group meetings with interested parties. And it has an online forum where Citadel alumni, faculty and staff can provide input through Jan. 31.
OFFICER KILLED
South Carolina airport officer shot and killed
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 37-year-old James Edward Bell shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport. Florence County's coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler of Dillon. Officials say Bell initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies.
WANTED MAN-CAPTURED
Man wanted for Delaware child's rape arrested in S. Carolina
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal authorities in South Carolina have arrested a wanted man accused of raping a child in Delaware nine years ago. A Dover Police Department statement says 34-year-old Juan Hernandez was taken into custody in Beaufort County, South Carolina, on Thursday. He had been wanted since 2018, and awaits extradition back to Delaware. The police statement said that in March 2011, a then-6-year-old child reported to a school therapist that Hernandez had raped her. Detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez's arrest in October 2018. Police didn't comment further on the 7-year gap between the accusation and Hernandez's arrest.