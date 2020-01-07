Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Citadel has announced plans to evaluate its existing buildings and infrastructure to create a long-term master plan. The Post and Courier reports that the Charleston-based public military college wants to create a vision of what its buildings and landscapes will look like in 15 years. The Citadel's vice president of facilities and engineering says a comprehensive master plan will help bring efficiency to construction projects and campus renovations. The college has already conducted focus group meetings with interested parties. And it has an online forum where Citadel alumni, faculty and staff can provide input through Jan. 31.