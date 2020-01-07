Furman looks to extend streak vs Chattanooga

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Chattanooga's scoring this season and 68 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 58 percent of the team's points this season, including 77 percent of all Paladins points over their last five.LOVE FOR LYONS: Lyons has connected on 35.2 percent of the 125 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 28 over his last three games. He's also converted 89.9 percent of his free throws this season.