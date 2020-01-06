FIRST ALERT: Watch for a Few Showers Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-The temperatures will drop to the 40s overnight
-A few showers expected Tuesday. Rain Chance 40%
-Drier and seasonable weather expected Wednesday & Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
Clouds will start to build across the area Monday evening as a cool front approaches from the west. Tuesday will feature a few showers. Expect opportunities for rain from about 9 AM until 3 PM. The showers will be few and far between but we will keep the rain chance at 40%.
Dry weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will bring a few showers from the south but the best opportunity for rain moves in Saturday.
Expect showers and isolated thunderstorms and very breezy conditions for Saturday. As an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and brings in moisture and a strong cold front to the region. Rain will linger Sunday and for most of the work week. Temperatures will not disappoint.
Daytime highs will be in the 70s from Saturday through most of next week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Monday Night: Increasing Clouds, Overnight lows in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Isolated Showers (20%) highs in the mid 60s
Wednesday & Thursday: Dry weather and comfortable, highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.