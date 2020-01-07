First Alert Forecast: Morning Showers, Then Afternoon Breezy Sunshine

Morning Showers...Afternoon Sunshine
A cold front will move through the state today and ahead of the front will be a small line of showers. Skies will become cloudy with showers moving in by mid morning, nothing heavy as they move West to East. Skies will clear by afternoon as we'll return to sunshine and breezy conditions. Not much cooler behind the front as we'll still see Highs in the lower 60s.
Sunshine and temperatures a few degrees above normal for Wednesday and Thursday.
Big pattern change takes shape by the end of the week. Look for much warmer conditions and periods of showers and thunderstorms nearly everyday starting Friary through much of next week. Highs will run nearly 10-15 degrees above normal.
Weather Highlights:
- Morning showers through early afternoon then sunshine returns
- Super Wednesday and Thursday
- Unsettled pattern takes shape starting Friday with warmer temperatures and a better chance of rain.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning...mostly sunny and breezy by afternoon. Highs lower 60s. Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower 30s
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 60s
