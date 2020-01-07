Deputies looking for missing 89-year-old Beaufort Co. man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are looking for an elderly man who went missing from his home either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Virgil “Jack” Howard, 89, has been reported missing from his home on Rain Lily Lane in Sun City. He left home at some point after 10 p.m. Monday after his family went to bed. It is believed he is still somewhere in the Sun City area.
Deputies say Howard also has a medical condition requiring attention. He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.
Anyone who comes in contact with him is asked to call 911 immediately.
