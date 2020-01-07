2 Confederate monuments spray-painted in Richmond overnight

2 Confederate monuments spray-painted in Richmond overnight
The Jefferson Davis Monument and Stonewall Jackson Monument were spray-painted. (Source: NBC12)
January 7, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 12:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Confederate monuments were spray-painted overnight in Richmond.

The Jefferson Davis Monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist,” and the Stonewall Jackson Monument was spray-painted with the phrase “God is Gay.”

This comes the day after Richmond City Council voted to ask the General Assembly for control over the monuments within the city.

[ City council votes to ask state to give control over Confederate monuments ]

The Jefferson Davis monument is located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Davis Street.

The Jefferson Davis monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist.”
The Jefferson Davis monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist.” (Source: NBC12)

The Stonewall Jackson Monument is located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The Jefferson Davis Monument and Stonewall Jackson Monument were spray-painted.
The Jefferson Davis Monument and Stonewall Jackson Monument were spray-painted. (Source: NBC12)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.