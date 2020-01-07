The best books you need to read this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to read more in 2020 - you’re in luck! The Richland County Library has rounded up some amazing books that will help you and your brain in 2020!
1. Tiny Habits: The Small Changes that Change Everything, by BJ Fogg
2. The Extremely Busy Woman’s Guide to Self-Care: Do Less, Achieve More, and Live the Life You Want, by Suzanne Falter
3. Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World, by Cal Newport
4. Dear Edward (the January pick for Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club), by Ann Napolitano
5. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins
6. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (not released until May 2020), by Suzanne Collins
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.