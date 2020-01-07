Baby girl abandoned on front porch of Upstate home

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify whoever is responsible for abandoning a newborn baby girl on the front porch of a home in Blacksburg.
The infant was left about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of a home on McKee Drive, deputies said.
The homeowner who discovered the newborn said his doorbell rang and he found the newborn baby girl wrapped in a blanket on the porch when he opened the door.
The homeowner took the baby inside and immediately went to the Cherokee Medical Center emergency room with her.
The child was taken to Spartanburg Regional where medical personnel said they believe she was born premature at around 35-36 weeks, weighing just under 5 pounds.
The newborn is at Spartanburg Regional and has been placed into emergency protective custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
Investigators said they have exhausted all available leads at this time, and needs members of the public to contact them if they have any information about the child.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or Capt. Daniel Ward in Investigations at 864-489-4722 Extension #119 at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
