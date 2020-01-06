Congress demands answers from Trump about Iran general’s death

(AP) - Two top Senate Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to immediately declassify the administration’s reasoning for the deadly strike on an Iranian official.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Senate Foreign Relation Committee’s Sen. Robert Menendez say there’s “no legitimate justification” for keeping the information from the public.
Schumer and Menendez say in a Monday letter to Trump the White House’s classified notification sent to Congress Saturday under the War Powers Act was insufficient.
Trump has warned the U.S. will levy harsh sanctions against Iraq if it expels American troops in retaliation for the strike in Baghdad that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
In Tehran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered prayers and wept over the casket of Soleimani.
The massive crowd wailed in response. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top officials stood beside Khamenei.
Soleimani’s killing Friday in a U.S. drone strike has prompted a vow by his successor to take revenge.
Also, Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying.
Separately, Iraq’s parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.
