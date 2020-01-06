South Carolina Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Foodies of South Carolina -- the best 11 days of your life is back, because it’s almost 2020′s “Restaurant Week!”
Restaurant Week South Carolina is a multi-day event, from Jan. 9 to 19. It features local, regional and national foods from all over the state.
Diners also have the “opportunity to enjoy amazing values during lunch and/or dinner at a number of participating casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants," organizers said.
Columbia has more than 30+ restaurants participating from all over the map including places like: Saludas, Mr. Friendly’s, Blue Fin, Kao Thai, The Melting Pot and more.
All menus for the participating restaurants will be listed online with prices available, as well.
Other areas in South Carolina like Charleston, Greenville, Clemson, Hilton Head and more are also involved.
According to a press release, “Restaurant Week’s goal is to position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state.”
Which restaurants are you hoping to try?
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.