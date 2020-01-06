RCSD: Deputies, helicopter looking for suspect off I-20 between Farrow and Parklane roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a heavy police presence off Interstate 20 in northeast Columbia as deputies search for a suspect after a foot chase.
The chase started around 3 p.m. Monday when a deputy stopped a car on Sprott Street for a traffic violation, a Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said.
While the driver stopped, two suspects ran from the vehicle as deputies approached. A foot chase started on Sprott Street, which is near 277 and I-20.
The 17-year-old driver of the car was caught quickly. There was an altercation between the driver and deputies before his arrest, RCSD said. He has not been identified.
The passenger is still on the loose as of 5:15 p.m. Deputies did not give a description of the suspect.
RCSD set up a perimeter with several cruisers, as well as deputies on foot and a helicopter searching the area between Farrow Road in the west to Parklane Road in the east. Neighbors have reported deputies on Parkview Drive and Oakmont Drive, as well.
Businesses and homes in the area should lock their doors.
Deputies said they did discover two guns and drugs in the suspects’ car. While RCSD initially said the car was stolen, that is not the case.
This story will be updated.
