Police: Man charged in shooting at Summerville gas station

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged in a New Year’s Day shooting at a gas station in Summerville.
Blake Nicholson, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Goose Creek last Friday.
Just before 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to the Circle K in the 1300 block of Boone Hill Road.
They found a man on the ground who had been shot in the left side, according to the incident report.
