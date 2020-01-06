‘Our family unit is broken’: Florence Regional Airport officials respond after officer dies in shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The director of the Florence Regional Airport said ‘our family unit is broken right now’ following Sunday’s deadly shooting that claimed the life of an airport officer.
“I believe the thing that sets us apart from other airports is the family unit that we have here. Yesterday, one of our family members lost his life in the line of duty, serving our airport,” Connie Anderson, director of the Florence Regional Airport, said in a statement.
A shooting early Sunday morning killed 26-year-old airport officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, of Dillon.
James Edward Bell, 37, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was booked around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Florence County Detention Center on an armed robbery charge, online records show. He is due in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
Anderson said Winkeler brought “so much joy to our work family,” noting that his laughter and “infectious personality” could brighten a room.
“Please continue to pray for us as our family unit is broken right now but we are so thankful for the Grace of our Heavenly Father and know that in time, we will heal,” Anderson’s statement read, in part.
According to a post on the FRA’s website, the airport has remained fully operational.
“Our community responded immediately to our need and we are forever grateful,” the post read.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.