One of three murder suspects behind bars after killing of Graniteville mom and 1-year-old child

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County investigators say after an extensive search and working numerous leads and tips provided by citizens, one of the three murder suspects in the death of a Graniteville mom and her 1-year-old child has been arrested.
Mel’lisha Jackson and her son Elijah were killed in what the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office believes was a gang-related shooting.
Investigators say Thomas Anthony Henderson was arrested Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home in Augusta. The investigation led to Henderson being found on Greene Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.
The arrest was a combined effort of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Rage Unit, Aiken DPS, North Augusta DPS, U.S. Marshalls and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Investigators say Henderson will be held in Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing.
Henderson was charged with two counts of murder after the killing on Dec. 17, 2019 at the Kalmia Apartments. Officials say additional charges may be coming.
“The joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in the CSRA made this arrest possible,” Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "We cannot thank them enough, as well as those citizens who were courageous by providing information that assisted law enforcement officers with this murder investigation.”
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts and identity on the remaining two killers, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
