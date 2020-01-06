One lane of I-20 East closed in Lexington County, Exits 55, 58 closed

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight lane closure will affect traffic on Interstate 20 eastbound in Lexington on Monday night.
From 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane of I-20 East will be closed between mile marker 54 and 60. That means drivers will not be able to access Exits 55 and 58 during that time from the eastbound lanes. Drivers trying to get on I-20 East at U.S. 1 and S.C. 6 will not be able to, as the entrance ramps will also be closed.
For those who need to get to those exits, drivers will need to use Exit 61 and get on I-20 West to go back toward Exits 55 and 58.
There will be detours in place for drivers who want to get on I-20 East where the entrance ramps are closed.
