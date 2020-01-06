One lane of I-20 East closed in Lexington County, Exits 55, 58 closed

From 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane of I-20 East will be closed between mile marker 54 and 60. That means drivers will not be able to access Exits 55 and 58 during that time from the eastbound lanes. Drivers trying to get on I-20 East at U.S. 1 and S.C. 6 will not be able to, as the entrance ramps will also be closed.