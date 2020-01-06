Investigators: Man, 19, charged after letting Graniteville gang slaying suspect hide in his room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 19-year-old has been charged for allegedly helping to conceal one of the men arrested in the case of a Graniteville mother and child killed in a gang-related shooting.
Neiko Lee'Aundre Lozoya stands charged with felony harboring or concealing a fugitive.
Investigators say Lozoya allowed suspect Anthony Henderson to stay in his room while knowing he was wanted for the murder of Mel’lisha Jackson and her one-year-old son, Elijah.
Jackson and Elijah were killed after what the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office believes was a gang-related shooting on Dec. 17, 2019.
Henderson, meanwhile, was arrested Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home in Augusta.
Two other people are still being sought in connection with the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.