Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Michael Hughes had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Duquesne to a 71-64 win over Davidson, the Dukes' seventh consecutive “home” victory in a season in which their own fieldhouse is undergoing renovation. The Dukes played the game at Robert Morris University. The Dukes are 2-0 in the A-10 for just the eighth time in 43 seasons and beat Davidson for the first time in eight all-time meetings. Their 21-2 start is the best since 1971-72 when they began 15-2. Carter Collins scored a career-high 22 points for the Wildcats.