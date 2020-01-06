Free home radon test kits available during National Radon Action Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is National Radon Action Month and officials want South Carolina residents to understand the risks associated with the radioactive gas.
Radon is naturally-occurring in soil, rock and water. It is impossible for humans to detect with their senses as it is invisible, odorless and tasteless. The gas can become trapped in buildings and homes after seeping in through cracks in the foundation, construction joints and plumbing fixtures.
When it reaches dangerous levels, it is known to cause lung cancer, including 21,000 deadly cancer cases each year, the EPA estimates. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to the EPA.
Any home can have a radon problem, and houses right next to each other can have different levels of radon.
A limited number of free home radon test kits are being offered by the South Carolina Radon Program. To request a free kit, click or tap here or call 1-800-768-0362.
There are also kits available for purchase from the National Radon Program, or residents can hire professionals to measure the level of radon in their homes.
For more information, visit scdhec.gov/radon.
