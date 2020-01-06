Fisher House receives donation from non-profit organization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A non-profit organization, Salute from the Shore, has announced that it has donated funding to two Fisher House locations.
The Fisher House in Charleston and the Fisher House Initiative in Columbia will each receive $2,000 from the organization.
“Due to the weather and the associated safety risk during the July 4, 2019 Salute from the Shore, the vintage planes were unable to participate this past summer,” Salute from the Shore President Spann Laffitte said. “As a result, our organization had funds that were set aside to support their operating expenses that went unused. We’re thrilled to be able to redirect those dollars to the Fisher House and their mission of serving military and veteran families.”
The Fisher House Foundation is a non-profit that builds comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.
South Carolina has one completed Fisher House at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and is planning to build another one at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
You can donate to the Fisher House Foundation online at https://fisherhouse.org/donate.
For more about Salute from the Shore and how to donate to their nonprofit, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.