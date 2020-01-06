First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Today

By Tim Miller | January 6, 2020 at 5:16 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 5:47 AM

Sunshine Gives Way To A Few Showers Tuesday

High clouds will start to rolling by afternoon ahead of a cold front that will sweep into the state tomorrow morning. This front doesn't have much moisture to work with so expect only a hand full of showers tomorrow morning. It will be windy behind the front.

Cooler and drier air will move in for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

A big pattern change takes shape by the end of the week. Look for much warmer conditions and periods of showers and thunderstorms, including a good chance of storms by Saturday. Highs will run nearly 10-15 degrees above normal.

Weather Highlights:

- Sunny and nice today, Highs lower 60s

- Showers around tomorrow morning

- Sunshine returns for Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Highs lower 60s

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows Near 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing and windy by afternoon. Highs lower 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Near 60

