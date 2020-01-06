First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Today

Sunshine Gives Way To A Few Showers Tuesday
High clouds will start to rolling by afternoon ahead of a cold front that will sweep into the state tomorrow morning. This front doesn't have much moisture to work with so expect only a hand full of showers tomorrow morning. It will be windy behind the front.
Cooler and drier air will move in for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
A big pattern change takes shape by the end of the week. Look for much warmer conditions and periods of showers and thunderstorms, including a good chance of storms by Saturday. Highs will run nearly 10-15 degrees above normal.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunny and nice today, Highs lower 60s
- Showers around tomorrow morning
- Sunshine returns for Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows Near 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing and windy by afternoon. Highs lower 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Near 60
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.