Democrat challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham sets fundraising record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man who hopes to topple South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is raking in fundraising money, according to The Post and Courier.
The Post and Courier reported Democrat Jaime Harrison set a statewide fundraising record -- raising more in the last three months of 2019 than any other candidate has raised in a single quarter in state history.
While Harrison raised $3.5 million in three months, he is still considered an underdog candidate against one of the most well-funded Republican incumbents in the nation.
However, Graham’s campaign has not shared his fundraising totals for the end of 2019.
To put it into perspective, Harrison now has a total of $4.6 million, his campaign told The Post and Courier. Meanwhile, not accounting for the last quarter of 2019, Graham had nearly $8.4 million in funds.
The face off between Graham and Harrison looks like it will be the most expensive race in state history, according to the report.
