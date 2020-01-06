Columbia Fire responds to early morning house fire in Eastover

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire is investigating a house fire that occurred after 5 a.m. Jan. 6 on the corner of Chain Gang Road and House Road in Eastover.
Columbia Fire arrived at the scene at 5:45 a.m. and put out the fire, but the road is still blocked.
Officials say that there were no injuries in this incident. There was one person in the house by the time the fire department was on scene, but that person got out of the house unharmed.
It is believed that the fire was caused by the house’s chimney. The house sustained mostly smoke damages.
