Columbia Craft Brewing prepares for major expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Craft Brewing Company has some exciting updates coming for 2020.
The brewery posted on their official Facebook page that they are undergoing a major addition to their existing space. The new add-on will feature a rooftop bar with at least 16 taps and skyline views, a covered patio with TVs, an outdoor patio for pets, a large cooler room, and a barrel aging room!
The post went on to say that while they have no current plans to close their existing taproom during construction, some areas for parking might be unavailable.
The add-on is expected to be open by May 2020.
