Aiken County school employee facing juvenile sexual assault charges

This is the description of the JV volleyball coach on the Aiken County school website: “Coach Kesselring has been a coach for multiple sports for the last 14 years and has led many of his teams to winning seasons and championships. (...) He is certified ref through USA volleyball and has the opportunity to play and ref during his career. He has a passion for the sport and looks forward to the upcoming season. ‘We have a great group of ladies with a ton of talent and potential. I am honored to be given the opportunity to work with these girls and the athletic department at MVHS.’”