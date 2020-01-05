Suspect arrested in connection with shooting in the Vista

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident in the Vista.
Willie Lee Jones, 33, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. on the 900 block of Gervais Street.
Officials say Jones discharged a shotgun in the direction of security staff inside the Social Bar and Lounge.
A member of management returned fire, striking Jones. He was later found at a hospital in a neighboring County and interviewed about his involvement in the incident.
A 26-year-old male was also struck and received non life-threatening injuries to the upper body.
CPD investigators determined that the security staff asked Jones to leave the nightclub near closing time.
After failing to comply, Jones was removed from the business. He then returned with a firearm.
Jones is being held at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
