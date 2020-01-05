Several people displaced after fire at St Andrews Woods Townhomes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several people have been displaced following a fire at St Andrews Woods Townhomes apartments.
Columbia Fire officials say they were displaced to the scene just before 2:30 a.m.
Five units have been affected by fire, water, and smoke damage. The entire building has been deemed uninhabitable at this time.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshals Office. Irmo Fire assisted in the extermination of the fire.
Officials say the estimated cost of the damages is several hundred thousand.
