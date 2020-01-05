FIRST ALERT: A Few Dry Days Before the Rain Returns

By Von Gaskin | January 5, 2020 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated January 5 at 10:58 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Von Gaskin's January 5th Forecast

-The temperatures have dropped and so have the wind speeds.

-Cooler and drier weather will continue Sunday and Monday.

-A few showers area expected Tuesday. Rain Chance 20%

FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY

Dry and comfortable weather for Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be pretty close to the average for this time of year. We will also keep the rain out of the forecast.

The next opportunity for rain will arrive Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach the area from the west. The moisture will be limited, but most areas could expect about a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch. This will be a fast moving system. Showers will start around 10AM and clear out of the area by early afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday the sun will return and highs will settle in the low 60s and upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny but Cooler with highs in the upper 50s

Monday: A bit warmer, highs in the low 60s

Tuesday: Isolated Showers (20%) highs in the mid 60s

