Coroner identifies pedestrian killed while attempting to cross US 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died after being hit and killed while attempting to cross US 21.
The Richland County Coroner has identified the pedestrian as 47-year-old Patrick Lydell Patterson.
The collision occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. near McLeod Road.
A 2012 Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on US 21 when it struck Patterson as he attempted to cross the road from the westbound side.
Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head and neck.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.