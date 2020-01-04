34-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man died after being struck by a car while walking along a roadway, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.
The coroner identified the victim as Jerry Joe Moore, II, 34, of Gaffney.
The coroner said Moore and another male were walking along Pacolet Highway around 6:55 p.m. Friday, when Moore was struck.
The coroner said the driver of a 1994 Honda Accord fled the scene.
Moore was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.
A witness reported the vehicle ran off the road, struck a trashcan and mailbox, before striking the victim.
The coroner said the witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies later arrested the driver at a home on Cowpens-Pacolet Road.
