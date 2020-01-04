Volunteers searching for missing SC dog seen jumping out of stolen truck

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bella is 2 years old, weighs about 40 pounds, has a pink nose and broken tail. And there’s a $10,000 reward waiting for anyone who finds her.
The yellow Lab mix was seen jumping out of a pickup truck stolen from a Lowe’s parking lot on Northwoods Boulevard on Dec. 22.
North Charleston Police spotted the truck on Thursday and attempted to pull it over. Berkeley County deputies eventually arrested the driver in Cross. Richard Rawlings, Jr., was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. A judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Rawlings Friday night and ordered him to have no contact with the owner of the vehicle.
But while several sightings of a dog that could be Bella have been reported, she is still missing.
A post on a Facebook page called “Find Bella of Charleston, SC,” which was started to help track sightings, states surveillance footage from Northwoods Mall showed the dog leaping from the back window of the vehicle as it was being stolen.
“Bella jumped out of the truck and headed east then north past Sears, along the tree line behind the parking lot,” the post states.
Volunteers gathered Friday night near the mall’s food court entrance to search for her and they planned to gather again Saturday night to continue the search for the missing dog. And as volunteers search the area, people are offering positive thoughts, prayers, and even suggestions from across the Lowcountry and from neighboring states, as far away as Rhode Island.
Bella is microchipped, but was not wearing a collar when she disappeared.
Bella’s owner is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who finds her.
The Facebook page advises anyone who sees her to call or text 1-833-MYBELLA to report sightings immediately. Anyone who sees her should not attempt to chase her, the page states.
