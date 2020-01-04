Police ask for help finding missing 31-year-old N.C. woman

Kristy Nicole Scott (Hunt) (Source: Pembroke Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | January 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 9:49 PM

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are reaching out to the community for help finding a missing 31-year-old Pembroke woman.

Kristy Nicole Scott (Hunt) was reported missing on Thursday but has not been seen since Dec. 30 in the Pembroke area.

She was last seen wearing a grey blouse, grey pants and tall leather boots.

She is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333 or you can message the department on its Facebook page.

