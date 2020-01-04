Midlands protesters, supporters react to tension between U.S. and Iran

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and Iran in the wake of the American drone strike that left Iran Major General Qassim Suleimani dead. Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed revenge.
President Donald Trump responded by sending thousands of troops to the middle east today. Anti-war protests have erupted across the nation against Trump’s decision in cities like New York City, Philadelphia, and right here in the Midlands.
People in the Midlands are pretty split on the issue, with varying opinions on Trump’s decision and what needs to be done moving forward.
Some people were protesting against Trump’s actions to send troops to the Middle East saying that it escalates tensions to all-out war. While others feel he made the right decision to keep Americans safe.
“It’s just, it’s a dangerous time we live in. I think people have forgotten what happened when Osama Bin Laden did what he did,” Wayne McDowell said.
Over 3000 U.S. soldiers packed their bags today, and are on their way to the Middle East. Those soldiers were stationed just a few hours away at Fort Bragg as part of their 82nd Airborne Division.
“I am worried about the troops being sent over. I feel bad for their families and stuff,” Columbia resident Deanna Schulz said.
Trump’s sending additional troops is an issue many people in the Midlands are divided on.
“Did he do the right thing? I think I would rather stuff happen over there then bring it over here and have innocent people be killed,” McDowell said.
“We are done. Since I’ve been born this country has been occupying the Middle East,” Kymberly Smith, the organizer of the protest at the statehouse today.
“Just protect the embassy and that’s it. Once that’s done leave. We’ve been there for like 25 years we don’t need to be there anymore,” Kyle Doiron, a Columbia resident, said.
Trump’s decision to send additional troops comes in the wake of Trump ordering an airstrike. Another decision people are divided on.
“I think he was a bad person and the more bad people we take out, obviously there is going to be someone to step in to take his place but we’ve got to take these people out somehow,” McDowell said.
Others feel like it did more harm than good.
“We are the aggressors. Nothing will touch us and we need to think about the people who are overseas who our government are killing systematically,” Smith said.
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham said in a tweet today “Soleimani was one of the leaders of Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism. He was actively involved in planning attacks against American military and diplomatic personnel. He has American blood on his hands.”
Senator Graham also responded to criticism that President Trump overstepped Congress in ordering the airstrike, saying in a tweet that “President @realDonaldTrump as Commander in Chief has the authority and obligation to protect American forces in harm’s way. He did the right thing.”
Officials at Fort Jackson also issued a statement saying:
“In lieu of recent events, current procedures for accessing Fort Jackson remain in effect. All persons 16-years-old and over are required to provide an approved identification card. We ask that you stay especially vigilant and remember to report any suspicious activity to the Military Police station at 803-751-3113. Physical security is everyone’s responsibility.“
