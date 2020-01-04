Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

RAPPER ARRESTED
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say they have arrested Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby on a battery charge after an argument with a music promoter over a payment for a performance. After his arrest, officials say they discovered the rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant on a battery charge in Texas. Jail officials in Miami say he's appeared before a judge on Friday, but will remain in custody until further notice. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk and he's best known for his single, “Suge." He was cited for resisting an officer and marijuana possession in North Carolina last week.
Cat found in Virginia with arrow lodged in its shoulder
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a cat has been wounded after being shot by an arrow. The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that someone spotted the cat in the parking lot of a roofing company. The projectile had been lodged inches above the feline’s heart and lungs. Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said it was not the first animal they've seen that has been shot with a bow and arrow.
Police: Homeowner says he shot suspected burglar
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they're investigating after a homeowner said he shot someone who broke into his home. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they received a 911 call about 6:20 a.m. Thursday from the town of Gibsonville. It's about 30 minutes east of Greensboro. The homeowner told responding deputies that he fired his gun at a burglar. The suspect was later found and is being treated at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Police: Carpenter saved 6-year-old from drowning in lake
WITTENBURG, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are praising carpenters who worked to rescue a child from downing in a nearby lake. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 27 on a lake that's about an hour north of Charlotte. Police said the three men were remodeling a house when they thought they heard a cat screaming. They realized it was a child screaming from Lake Hickory. Carpenter Scott Lingerfelt jumped into the water fully clothed and swam 40 yards to reach the child.
McCaffrey a double All-Pro pick; Gilmore, Thomas unanimous
NEW YORK (AP) — Christian McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him make The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions. The Carolina Panthers running back rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig. McCaffrey was picked as the top running back and the top flex player. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Saints receiver Michael Thomas were unanimous choices.
2 people, 2 dogs escape N Carolina plane crash uninjured
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A couple and their two dogs were flying in a small plane from Massachusetts to Florida when it suddenly crashed in North Carolina. News outlets report Ken and Becca Brown and their Goldendoodles, Abby and Willa, escaped injury in the Thursday crash. Ken Brown credits a parachute attached to the plane with saving the family's “bacon," as it allowed the plane to safely stop in some trees just feet above the ground. It's unclear what caused the plane to go down. Brown says the flight seemed average right up until he heard silence and realized the engine had quit. An investigation is ongoing.
NC will appeal ruling that blocked voter photo ID law
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's attorney general says the state will appeal a federal judge's ruling that blocks a photo identification voting law. But Attorney General Josh Stein says in a statement released Thursday that his office won't seek a stay of the ruling before the March 3 primary because that would create too much confusion. On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked the photo identification requirement until a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and others is heard. The judge ruled the ID mandate is tainted by bias that would deter black and Latino residents. Although the primary is two months away, mail-in absentee voting starts in less than two weeks.
Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six facilities. The Department of Environmental Quality said in a Thursday press release that it will be the largest coal ash clean up in the nation’s history. It also settles various legal disputes between Duke and parties that include environmental and community groups. For decades, coal ash has been stored in landfills or in ponds, often near waterways into which toxins can leach.