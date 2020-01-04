First Alert: Expect More Rain to Start Your Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday is a First Alert Day, There is a Lake Wind Advisory for Saturday morning until Sunday morning. The wind could gust up to 30mph.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
- Saturday is an Alert day because of an unsettled weather pattern that could produce showers, storms and gusty winds.
-Friday Night and Saturday Scattered Showers, Areas of Rain and Isolated Thunderstorms are possible.
-A warm front has crossed the area and we will see daytime highs in the mid-60s for Saturday.
-Cooler and drier weather will arrive Sunday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY
The unsettled pattern has started in the area. A warm front crossed the area and that is why we have had daytime highs in the 70s.
Showers and Isolated Storms will continue. There is also a chance of very breezy conditions through the overnight and into the Saturday morning commute.
The overnight low will get down to 57° which is not very low at all and then as we head into your Saturday we’re looking at daytime highs in the upper 60s. The entire event is expected to produce rain totals of around a half inch to one inch, although a few areas may see a little more.
Dry and comfortable weather for Sunday and Monday, notice how both of those days are in the upper 50s and low 60s that’s about where we should be for this time of year.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Alert Day Friday Night: Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds (100%). Overnight lows in the Upper 50s
Alert Day Saturday: Lingering Showers (50%). High 65° Drying out for the afternoon with temps falling into the 50s
Sunday: Sunny but Cooler with highs in the upper 50s
