Coroner identifies man who died after single-vehicle collsion on I-77 southbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle collision on I-77 southbound.
At approximately 11:55 a.m. Paul Ivy Edwards, Jr., 74, was suffered a cardiac event while driving and ran off the roadway.
Edwards was transported from the scene by EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
He died at 12:43 p.m. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a cardiac event.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.
