UNC guard Harris needs surgery for torn ACL in right knee

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris will have surgery next week for a torn knee ligament suffered in Monday’s win against Yale.
The school said Friday that Harris had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
It came a little more than a year after he tore the ACL in his left knee, which caused him to miss the rest of his senior season of high school as well as his first eight games at UNC.
Harris had played in five games for UNC, averaging 7.5 points in the last four.
