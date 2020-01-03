UNC guard Harris needs surgery for torn ACL in right knee

UNC guard Harris needs surgery for torn ACL in right knee
North Carol;ina coach Roy Williams, center right, assists guard Anthony Harris, center left, following an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Yale in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
January 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 4:52 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris will have surgery next week for a torn knee ligament suffered in Monday’s win against Yale.

The school said Friday that Harris had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

It came a little more than a year after he tore the ACL in his left knee, which caused him to miss the rest of his senior season of high school as well as his first eight games at UNC.

Harris had played in five games for UNC, averaging 7.5 points in the last four.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)