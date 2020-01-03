Tips from community help LCSD make second arrest in triple homicide case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - 2019 brought a rise in the number of homicide deaths for many counties across the midlands including Sumter, Columbia, and Lexington County.
In 2018, Lexington County found that the number of murders had dropped by about 30% compared to five years ago, but that number has spiked in 2019 with a triple homicide in December bringing the total number of homicides to 14.
This is more than a 55% increase in the number of homicide deaths compared to 2018, which had nine. Three of the homicide deaths for 2019 happened on December 17. However, on December 31, deputies made a second arrest for that triple homicide. It’s something that deputies said is a testament to the community’s teamwork.
“We really didn’t have much to go on at all,” Lexington County Captain Adam Myrick said. “And we knew at that point, sharing as much as we could with the community without jeopardizing the investigation was going to be pivotal and as it turns out the information that came in from the community was so important to us.”
The shooting left Branton Booker, Sheldon Livingston, and Duwan Williams dead. Myrick said the tips from neighbors and witnesses led them to charge Jeremy Savoy Cornish and Justin Hopkins with three counts of murder each and burglary.
“They are really our eyes and ears and that’s the great teamwork that this case highlights. We can’t be everywhere all the time 24/7, but when we have eyes and ears out there in the form of community members who are willing to share information, it’s so helpful,” Myrick said.
Myrick said witnesses tipped investigators about Hopkins running away from the scene and about a vehicle that was linked to Cornish.
“With the community working with us and standing behind us so strongly, we know that we are going to be able to work together to take on these type of violent crimes,” Myrick said.
Myrick said the homicides they’ve dealt with in Lexington County over the last few years have involved individuals who have some connection with the victim. This case was no different.
“No one out of the blue chose that apartment or those individuals,” Myrick said.
Myrick said investigators can’t release information as to their relationship while the investigation is still ongoing, but he said as a new year begins, the partnership between law enforcement and the community will continue to be vital.
“Then, we see these communities take ownership of things and we work with them and that’s when those numbers hold steady or maybe even decline a little bit,” Myrick said.
Deputies said they have made arrests for every one of these cases this year.
