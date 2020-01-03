Sumter County deputies looking for man accused in reckless driving crash caught on camera

Sumter County investigators are seeking the identity of the man wearing the black The North Face jacket in connection to a reckless driving incident that resulted in about $80,000 worth of damage to property in the 1300 block of Peach Orchard Road after 4 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2019. The man was recorded by surveillance footage getting into a white Ford 250 crew cab diesel truck with a passenger and losing control of the truck. The truck struck the building causing damage to the structure and equipment inside. Anyone who knows the identity of the driver is asked to call (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.