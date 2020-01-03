Sumter County deputies looking for man accused in reckless driving crash caught on camera

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a man they say caused $80,000 in property damage by crashing a truck into a building.
The wreck happened Nov. 27 around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Peach Orchard Road, near Broad Street. Police shared a video on Jan. 2 hoping to identify the suspect.
Surveillance video shows the man getting into a truck and speeding off from the parking lot, later losing control and hitting a building. Deputies said the crash damaged the building and equipment inside it.
The suspect is the man seen at the beginning of the video in a black North Face jacket.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.