Sheriff: Department investigated 21 murders in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the number of murders in Richland County decreased.
According to the sheriff’s department, there were 21 murders in Richland County investigated by deputies in 2019, which is six less than the number investigated in 2018.
“I’m proud of the work our deputies have done to foster the kind of environment that has helped us solve these senseless crimes,” Sheriff Lott said. “Our agency is effective because of the relationship with have with our citizens, and we look forward to continuing to build the bridges that will help us continue to make Richland County safer in 2020.”
RCSD also noted there were 204 arrests made by the Gun and Violent Crime Reduction Task Force since April 2019. Authorities were also able to seize more than 800 guns. Of those, officials said 153 were stolen.
The number of murders reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department does not include murders investigated by the Columbia Police Department.
While the number of murders has decreased, four of those cases have not been solved. Here’s a look at the four cases that RCSD is still investigating:
- May 6 - Richland County Coroner identifies man found shot to death in Eastover home
- May 12 - Coroner ID’s victim in Parklane Road shooting; 1 remains hospitalized
- Sep. 14 - Coroner identifies victim of early morning shooting on Clifford Drive
- Dec. 15 - Man shot, killed in southeast Columbia identified
If you have any information regarding any of these cases, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
