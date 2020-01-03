Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets support of president’s airstrike that killed Iranian general

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., showed his support for President Donald Trump’s actions to take out an Iranian general with an airstrike.
The president said he ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans.
Graham said he was briefed on the attack before it happened. Taking to Twitter shortly after the news broke Thursday night, the senator thanked Trump for “standing up for America.”
He also addressed the Iranian government directly, telling them to “leave America and our allies alone” or face consequences such as destroyed oil refineries.
And on Friday morning, he continued to tweet his support for the president, calling the killing a “preemptive, defensive strike.” Graham said the attack showed Trump is ready to order more military action against Iran if America is further threatened.
While in Columbia on Friday, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., also praised the president’s actions.
“It was appropriate that President Trump take the action to rid the world of this person who was a threat to America’s national security, a threat to American families,” Wilson said. “I’m just so proud of the president’s leadership to act so decisively.”
