Second teen, 15, charged with murder of 13-year-old girl at Concord Mills mall

"The Concord City Council and I join many in our community thankful for this morning’s arrest related to last weekend’s shooting incident at Concord Mills. The senseless violence claimed the innocent life of 13-year-old Avenanna Propst, physically injured two other bystanders, and caused immeasurable trauma and suffering to victims’ families. Many people who witnessed this incident, their families, and indeed the entire community feel sorrow and anger about what happened. We thank the Concord Police Department for their efforts, as well as the many partner agencies assisting with the immediate and ongoing response. We particularly thank the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team members, who took 18-year old suspect Dontae Milton-Black into custody this morning without incident. We also mourn for the suspect’s family and what this incident means for the many people who hoped for so much more in the life of a young person they cared about.