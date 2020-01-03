RV overturns on exit ramp of I-77 S in Columbia, injuries reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash closed an exit ramp on Interstate 77 South in Columbia for several hours on Friday.
An RV overturned after the driver ran off the road around noon Friday on I-77 South at the Farrow Road exit, a Highway Patrol spokesman said.
Exit 19 was closed until just before 3 p.m.
There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, highway patrol said.
Officials said at least one of those people is hurt, but they haven’t said how badly.
