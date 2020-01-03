Officials: 2 deaths on S.C. roads, 120 DUI arrests over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Preliminary numbers about how South Carolina drivers fared on the roadways over the New Year’s holiday have been released.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the following numbers account for the time between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1:
- Citations: 4,863
- Warnings: 3,735
- DUI arrests: 120
- Collisions worked by SCHP: 317
- Motorists assisted: 345
Two deadly crashes are listed on SCDPS’s website over the holiday.
One crash happened New Year’s Eve around 2 p.m. in York County. A 36-year-old woman from Lancaster was killed in that wreck.
The other happened at 4:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day in Aiken County, claiming the life of a 22-year-old woman from Pavilion, New York.
