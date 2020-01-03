Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

HISTORIC HELICOPTER DAMAGED
Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina aviation foundation says a Vietnam War-era helicopter hit by a car sustained millions of dollars in damage. A State Highway Patrol officer says the man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence. The officer says that the man mistakenly took an access road near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport instead of the expressway and hit the helicopter, which was parked in front of a building. The Celebrate Freedom Foundation says damage to the 1967 AH-1F came to around $6.6 million. The 53-year-old chopper was used to teach students about science and technology.
STOLEN DOG
1 arrest after truck and dog are stolen; dog remains missing
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have made an arrest after a man's truck was stolen with his dog inside it, but the dog remains missing. Authorities say Richard Rawlings Jr. was arrested Thursday in Berkeley County and charged with possessing the stolen truck. The truck was recovered, but the dog named Bella remains missing. Her owner, Ben Brengle, tells reporters that the suspect told authorities Bella jumped out of the truck's broken rear window shortly after the theft. Brengle is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix with a broken tail and pink nose.
ESCAPED INMATE-CAPTURED
SC inmate who escaped a work crew in 1979 captured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a work crew in South Carolina's Anderson County in 1979 has been captured. South Carolina Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain says Jose Chico Romero, now 63, had an encounter with police in Dover, Delaware on Dec. 28 in which he presented a fake identification card. She said he was arrested, processed and released under the name Arnaldo Figueroa, but his fingerprints later came back with a match for Romero. WYFF-TV reports he was apprehended in Dover on New Year’s Day. Romero is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware, on a fugitive warrant and has waived extradition.
APARTMENT EVICTION-FIRE
Affidavit: Man burned apartment after getting eviction note
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of starting the new year by setting fire to an apartment complex that served him with an eviction notice on New Year's Eve. News outlets report Forrest Lavery West was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson. Authorities were alerted to the burning North Charleston apartment complex about an hour into the new year, according to an affidavit. It says witnesses told authorities that West had been screaming about burning the building down and getting its owner some insurance money. West says he dropped a lighter and accidentally started the fire that displaced 16 people. No injuries were reported.
OYSTER-TREE-RECYCLING
South Carolina offers oyster shell, Christmas tree recycling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is calling for citizens to recycle used oyster shells and discarded Christmas trees through programs aimed at promoting growth of marine life. The state is continuing to expand its oyster recycling and restoration program, where used oyster shells can be dropped off after events such as oyster bakes and holiday parties. Natural resources officials say the recycled shells are reintroduced to local waters where they provide a surface for new oysters to grow. Live oysters then filter water and attract sea creatures to their reefs. The department is also accepting discarded Christmas trees to support fish attractors it maintains on lakes Marion and Moultrie
HUNTING DEATHS-SOUTH CAROLINA
Father, daughter killed in South Carolina hunting accident
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina man and his daughter were accidentally shot to death after being mistaken for deer on a New Year's Day hunting trip. The state's Department of Natural Resources said 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were killed about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colleton County near Walterboro. The department says four hunters were trying to move deer when the Drawdys were shot by another hunter. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Spokesman David Lucas says information such as whether the Dawdrys were wearing blaze orange safety gear will be released when the investigation is complete.