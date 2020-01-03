Gamecocks open SEC play with lopsided win over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zia Cooke and Brea Beal led South Carolina to their first SEC win of the season as No. 4 Souht Carolina defeated No. 13 Kentucky 99-72.
Cooke and Beal each had 15 points for the Gamecocks. Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere each tacked on 14 in the victory while Victaria Saxton and Ty Harris posted 11 and 10 points respectively.
South Carolina was dominant in the paint scoring 60 of their 99 points inside. They also made the most of their chances from the free-throw line shooting near 79% from the stripe.
The Gamecocks opened the game on an 11-2 run while holding the Wildcats to a 4-of-16 performance from the floor in the opening quarter. Overall, Kentucky was held just shy of 40% shooting for the evening.
South Carolina led by as many as 33 at one point before they secured the victory.
The Gamecocks (13-1) have now won seven straight and will travel to Alabama on Sunday.
