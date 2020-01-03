First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Today Through Saturday Morning For Heavy Rain Likely

First Alert Day Today Through Saturday Morning For Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds
It will feel more like early April than early January as we'll see windy and warm conditions today with widespread rain and a few thunderstorms by afternoon into the evening/overnight. Low pressure to our West will move to the Northeast over the next 24 hours. The air today will be full of moisture and we'll be able to tap that much of the day.
Once the system move out (which it will do by late tomorrow) we'll see clearing skies and cooler conditions for Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Windy and warm today, Highs lower 70s
- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon into the early part of Saturday
- Clearing skies late Saturday and cooler for Sunday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Windy, warm and humid with a 80% chance of rain/showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy. WInds will gust from the SW up to 25mph
First Alert Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows middle 50s. Rain chance 80%
First Alert Saturday Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early. Clearing skies by late afternoon. Highs middle 60s
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High Near 60
