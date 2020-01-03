Everything you need to know about the cash diet challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you in need of a financial reset?
One hardcore way to see how much you’re spending (and how little you’re saving) is through a cash only diet. Here’s how it works:
For one month, you record everything you already pay for on credit and debit cards (like bills, loans, rent, groceries) and those are the only essentials you can use a plastic card for. Everything else that is a non-essential (eating-out, coffee, makeup, etc...) is considered excess and can only be bought using cash!
Sam Bleiweis and I have decided to try this out for one month and see just how much we learn about our spending habits and see if we can save any extra.
Join us every Friday for an update at 4PM on how the challenge is going, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook for video journals throughout the week!
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.