Deputies searching for suspect wanted for breaking into daycare, stealing bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The search is on for a suspect wanted for breaking into a children’s daycare facility and taking a bus from the premises, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said the incident happened on New Year’s Eve around 8:30 p.m. at Children’s World Childcare located at 7611 Garners Ferry Road. The suspect was caught on camera breaking into the facility through a window. Once inside, the suspect took the keys for the blue Chevrolet activity bus and drove away.
Authorities believe the suspect is a man who was wearing a light-colored jacket with a hood and sunglasses.
If you have any information regarding this burglary, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
